CHEAT SHEET
BLAME GAME?
White House Opened Internal Review Into Trump-Ukraine Call: Report
White House lawyers have reportedly begun an internal review into the actions of officials surrounding President Trump's controversial phone call with the Ukrainian president, a move which some fear is aimed at finding a scapegoat. According to The New York Times, the lawyers' review centers around why White House counsel John Eisenberg placed the Ukraine call transcript in a highly secure computer system. Trump's actions during the call, and the White House's apparent effort to limit access to the call transcript, are the subject of a whistleblower complaint that has prompted an impeachment inquiry into Trump. Eisenberg has reportedly said that he limited access to the call transcript over concerns of leaks, and declined to comment about the matter. It's reportedly not clear who started the review, but acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney is said to have encouraged it, and his aides are cooperating with the White House Counsel’s Office on the matter.