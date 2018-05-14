White House: Palestinian Deaths at Gaza Border Are a ‘Propaganda Attempt’

White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah said Monday afternoon that reports of Palestinians being killed at the Gaza border are a “propaganda attempt” and that Hamas is responsible for the bloodshed. “Look...this is a gruesome & unfortunate propaganda attempt. I think the Israeli government has spent weeks trying to handle this without violence, and we find it very unfortunate,” Shah said at a press briefing. “Again, we believe Hamas is responsible.” Fifty-two people have reportedly died and 1,200 have been injured after Israelis fired on protesters attempting to rush the border Monday.