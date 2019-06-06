White House Pays $1 Million to Irish Funeral Home for Limo Rentals During Trump’s Two-Day Visit

The White House rented out four Mercedes E-Class limousines from an Irish funeral home for President Trump’s two-day visit to the country, The Guardian reports. The U.S. government is reportedly paying JP Ward & Sons, a family funeral services home, $233,748 per car for the rental—or almost a million dollars total. It is unclear what the president might need the limousines for, as his public schedule outlines him flying to destinations. Trump will reportedly fly to Shannon airport Wednesday night, and then fly by helicopter to his Doonbeg golf resort after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. He will then fly to Normandy for D-day commemorations, return to Doonbeg, and fly back to Washington, D.C. on Friday. If the limousines are used to visit the village of Doonbeg—an eight-mile round trip—the cost would work out to $116,879 per mile with the expense of the rentals, according to The Guardian. A JP Ward & Sons employee told the newspaper she did not know anything about rentals to President Trump. The funeral home previously rented cars to Michelle Obama during her 2013 trip to Ireland for $114,000.