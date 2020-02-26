White House Personnel Office Hires College Senior for Top Role: Report
The White House has hired a 23-year-old college senior to become a top official in the Presidential Personnel Office, Politico reports. James Bacon, a senior at George Washington University currently pursuing his bachelor’s degree, will reportedly be the PPO’s director of operations—replacing a woman who had worked at the office for over two administrations. Bacon previously worked for PPO director John McEntee on the Trump campaign, and on the Trump transition. He also worked at the Department of Transportation and Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he reportedly established himself as then-Secretary Ben Carson’s “confidential assistant.” The White House has not yet commented on the matter. This comes after McEntee reportedly called for White House liaisons of Cabinet departments to find Trump appointees across the government who could be anti-Trump, so that the PPO could re-vet them at some point.