White House Doctor: We Decided ‘Potential Benefit’ of Trump Taking Hydroxychloroquine Outweighs ‘Risks’
The White House physician said in a letter on Monday that after he and President Trump discussed hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for the coronavirus, they decided that the drug’s “potential benefit” outweighed the “relative risks.” Trump claimed earlier on Monday that he started taking the unproven anti-malarial drug he’s touted as a potential coronavirus cure despite medical experts warning against its potentially deadly side-effects and cautioning that there is not enough evidence of the drug’s efficacy. Dr. Sean Conley did not say in the letter whether he prescribed the drug for Trump’s use, nor did he confirm that the president has been taking it for the past two weeks. President Trump’s spokeswoman Alyssa Farah, however, confirmed after the memo was released that Trump was prescribed the drug and has indeed been taking it, The New York Times reports.
“In consultation with our inter-agency partners and subject matter experts around the country, I continue to monitor the myriad studies investigating COVID-19 therapies,” Conley continues, “and I anticipate employing the same shared medical decision making based on the evidence at hand in the future.”