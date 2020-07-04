White House Plans to Recast COVID-19 Message to ‘Learn to Live With It’

Read it at NBC News
The White House is planning to recast its COVID-19 messaging after months of sending mixed signals on masks, cures and whether it will go away, according to NBC News. The new message is much simpler: Learn to live with it. The change in strategy comes as many states hit new caseload records heading into the holiday weekend. White House officials told NBC that the new messaging is part of an election strategy to calm fears that the president does not have a handle on the pandemic. The official also said that therapeutic drugs and the fact that the virus has a relatively low fatality rate will be cornerstones of the new approach.