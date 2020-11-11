Four Trump Allies Have Now Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Election Night Party

Read it at The New York Times
White House political director Brian Jack is the latest in the Trump world to test positive for COVID-19, according to The New York Times. Jack was at an election night party at the White House and tested positive over the weekend. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Housing Secretary Ben Carson, and Donald Trump’s legal advisor David Bossie also tested positive after attending the same event. Several more officials have tested positive, including an aide to Meadows.