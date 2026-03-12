White House Posts Utterly Deranged Bowling Video to Hype Trump’s War

The White House has been ridiculed online after posting a bizarre bowling-themed video that turns U.S. airstrikes into a kid-friendly game.

The 34-second clip was uploaded to X as the Trump administration tries to fend off criticism of the president’s erratic messaging on how long his war against Iran might last, and why exactly it was launched in the first place.

Apparently, someone in his inner circle decided animated bowling pins would be just the way to clear up any confusion.

The video opens with a famous sports broadcast moment from 2012 featuring bowling legend Pete Weber. In the clip, Weber prepares to roll the strike that secured his fifth U.S. Open title.

White House

The footage then abruptly cuts to animation. A cluster of scowling bowling pins stands in a desert landscape, several of them suddenly brandishing guns. One pin holds a sign declaring: “We won’t stop making nuclear weapons.”

The scene then shifts back to a bowling alley, where the pins are arranged beneath a sign reading “Iranian regime officials.”

Moments later, the bowling ball reappears—now painted like the U.S. flag—as Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “Free Bird” blares in the background.

“Here comes the heat from the USA,” a voice shouts before the ball slams into the pins, sending them flying in an explosion. The clip then cuts to footage of a jet streaking across the sky before switching to real bombing footage from U.S. military strikes in Iran.

The video features bowling icon Pete Weber. Bob Levey/Getty Images for PBA

Even Trump mega acolyte Ian Miles Cheong lamented the video, posting on X, “I have mixed feelings about this. On the one hand this is very based and redpilled but on the other you guys are supposed to be the White House.”

Editor-in-Chief of MeidasTouch Network and former Marine Ron Filipkowski reacted: “I still cant believe these idiots are running the country. Into the f-----g ground.”

Gareth Icke, podcaster and son of prominent English conspiracy theorist David Icke, said: “Are you trying to appeal to 12 year olds?”

The band behind the song used in the clip has previously objected to its music being used in a violent Trump-themed parody video.

Trump has been accused of behaving inappropriately during his war numerous times, including by performing a TikTok dance with YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul. screen grab

In 2019, a spokesperson for Lynyrd Skynyrd confirmed the group had not authorized the use of “Free Bird” in a nearly four-minute video that depicted the president attacking media organizations and political opponents inside a fictional “Church of Fake News.”

That graphic parody used doctored footage from the 2014 film Kingsman: The Secret Service to portray Trump shooting and stabbing reporters and anchors from outlets including CNN, MSNBC, NPR, BuzzFeed, PBS, and Politico.

The video featured real footage of strikes. White House

Weber’s moment in the White House clip dates back to Feb. 26, 2012, when he won his fifth U.S. Open title. His reaction afterward became a long-running internet meme after he shouted a now-famous line to the crowd.

“Who do you think you are? I am!” Weber yelled, pumping his fists before adding, “Get it right,” as fans cheered.

Weber has not commented publicly on the White House using footage from that moment.