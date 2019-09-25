CHEAT SHEET
GET IT OUT THERE
White House Preparing to Release Whistleblower Complaint, IG Report
The White House is preparing to release both the whistleblower complaint and the Inspector General report that prompted House Democrats to announce a formal impeachment inquiry, Politico reports. A White House source with knowledge of the president’s thinking confirmed to The Daily Beast that the plan is to release that information to Congress this week. The president has reportedly signed off on the move, hours after he announced on Tuesday that he would authorize the release of a transcript of a call he had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. The whistleblower complaint reportedly involves a “promise” made between Trump and Zelensky, along with other actions, that involved Trump asking the country to investigate corruption allegations against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son ahead of the 2020 election. Trump has since admitted to asking the country to investigate the Bidens and withholding aid from Ukraine, which he reportedly did just days before his call with Zelensky.