Jen Psaki Says Her Home Address Is ‘Circulating’ Among Local GOP Party
‘PERSONALLY DIFFICULT’
On her penultimate day as President Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki told reporters that she received such serious threats during her 16 months on the job that she had to get the Secret Service involved. It included “nasty letters, texts to me with my personal address, the names of my children,” she said. “...That has been the most personally difficult aspect of this job.” Thankfully nobody showed up on Psaki’s doorstep but she said her address was circulating among the Arlington Republican Party. The local GOP said in a statement to Politico that “it has not publicly disseminated any Biden Administration official’s home address.” Psaki’s last day on the job is Friday but she said she remains concerned about the safety of her children, aged 6 and 4, saying that their wellbeing is still “a real concern.”