WH Press Sec: I Called Trump ‘Racist’ in 2015 Because CNN Rotted My Brain
New White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany employed some self-defeating logic on Friday to explain comments she made in 2015 calling then presidential candidate Donald Trump “racist,” “hateful, and “inauthentic.” McEnany suggested she was, at the time, only commenting on CNN headlines that she had naively believed. “For about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN and I was naively believing some of the headlines I saw,” she said. “I very quickly came around and supported the president.” However, the clips unearthed by CNN on Thursday, were actually from 2015 panel appearances on both CNN and Fox Business in which McEnany was opining on speeches made by Trump. Asked if she still thought Trump was racist and hateful, McEnany deflected by listing CNN panel guests who she thought had made misleading statements on the Russia probe.