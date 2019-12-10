White House Press Secretary: Trump Will Be ‘Fully Exonerated’ by Senate

Read it at The Washington Post
Soon after Democratic leaders unveiled two articles of impeachment against President Trump, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham insisted that Trump expects to be “fully exonerated” in the Republican-led Senate trial. “The announcement of two baseless articles of impeachment does not hurt the President, it hurts the American people,” Grisham told The Washington Post. “The President will address these false charges in the Senate and expects to be fully exonerated, because he did nothing wrong.” House Democrats laid bare their case for impeaching the president on Tuesday, charging him with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.