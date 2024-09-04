White House Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre poked fun at a Fox News reporter who questioned Vice President Kamala Harris’ accent—just one day after she shut his question down as “insane.”

Peter Doocy, Fox News’ White House correspondent, provoked the press secretary’s ire on Tuesday when he asked if the Democratic nominee was putting on a southern accent during her speeches.

But his question on Wednesday went over much better with Jean-Pierre. “President Biden’s approval rating is soaring, it’s up 13% all the way to 48%—does it bother the president that people are so pleased that he’s retiring?”

Not missing a beat, Jean-Pierre asked him “Am I hearing a little twang in your voice, Peter?”

“I know better, I know better” Doocy replied.

Jean-Pierre did not directly answer Doocy’s question about Biden’s feelings, but used the opportunity to brag about the higher approval ratings

At Tuesday’s daily briefing, the Fox reporter was passed over after he asked “since when does the vice president have what sounds like a Southern accent?”

Jean-Pierre was nearly at a loss for words. “I’m not even going to entertain some question about… it’s just, hearing it sounds so ridiculous.”

The Trump campaign’s accounts on social media have tried to play up the difference in Harris’ voice and accent, pointing to perceived differences in her speeches in Detroit and Pittsburgh on Monday and in Atlanta in July.

Although Doocy tried to follow up with another question about the vice president’s voice, Jean-Pierre immediately moved on to another reporter.