White House Defends Olympian Gwen Berry’s ‘Peaceful’ Protest
‘ACTIVIST ATHLETE’
White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Monday defended Olympic hammer thrower Gwen Berry, who turned away from the U.S. flag during the national anthem on Saturday, covering her head with a T-shirt reading “Activist Athlete.” Berry, who will represent the United States for the second time at the Tokyo Games in July, has come under heavy criticism for her protest. Psaki said she hadn’t spoken to the president specifically on the matter, adding that he has “great respect for the anthem and all it represents.” However, Psaki said the president respects those who peacefully protest the anthem, as it’s a right granted in the Constitution and he recognizes “that there are moments where we are—as a country, haven’t lived up to our highest ideals.”
Berry, 31, said on Saturday that she doesn’t want to talk about the anthem. “My purpose and my mission is bigger than sports,” she added. “I’m here to represent those… who died due to systemic racism. That’s the important part. That’s why I’m going. That’s why I’m here today.”