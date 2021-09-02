Psaki Shuts Down Male Reporter Questioning Biden on Abortion: ‘You’ve Never Faced Those Choices’
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki shut down a reporter who pressed her on President Biden’s support for abortion rights at the Thursday briefing, telling him, “I know you’ve never faced those choices.” The male reporter had asked Psaki how Biden could be pro-choice when it contradicts his Catholic beliefs. “He believes that it’s a woman’s right, it’s a woman’s body, and it’s her choice,” the press secretary replied. The reporter then followed up by questioning who will “look out for the unborn child?” Psaki reiterated that the president believes it’s up to women, with their doctors, to make their own decisions. “I know you’ve never faced those choices, nor have you ever been pregnant,” Psaki asserted. “For women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing. The president believes that right should be respected.”