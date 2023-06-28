White House Press Secretary Cancels on ‘The View’ to Support WGA Strike
‘OUT OF RESPECT’
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre backed out at the last minute on Wednesday from a scheduled appearance on The View “out of respect for striking writers” with the Writers Guild of America. The program promoted her as a guest as recently as Tuesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and her opened-up spot seems to have instead gone to Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall. A White House spokesperson confirmed the decision and said “President Biden and his entire administration sincerely hope that the writers’ strike gets resolved – and writers are given the fair deal they deserve – as soon as possible.” Most of The View is unscripted, but a few writers have been affected and others have joined in solidarity. President Joe Biden has previously weighed in on the strike, hoping it “gets resolved” and writers receive a “fair deal they deserve as soon as possible.”