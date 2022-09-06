CHEAT SHEET
W.H. Press Secretary: I Don’t Need ‘Lectures’ From Ted Cruz on Border
NOT TODAY, TED
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre shot down Sen. Ted Cruz’s invitation to travel to the Southern border, saying on Thursday that she made a trip in 2018—as migrant families were separated under the Trump administration. “Some of those kids still haven’t been reunited with their families,” she told a reporter. “I certainly don’t need lectures or invitations from Republicans about the border or border policies, and I certainly won’t take advice on [the] border from anyone who voted against securing record level of funding for the Department of Homeland Security.” Cruz had made the invitation on his podcast this week. Jean-Pierre shot back that she invited Cruz to “vote for record funding for DHS” next time.