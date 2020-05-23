White House Press Secretary Exposes Trump’s Private Banking Info at Press Conference

CHEAT SHEET
    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany showed off President Donald Trump’s private banking information at a press conference Friday, The New York Times reports. While announcing that Trump plans to donate his $100,000 quarterly presidential salary to the Department of Health and Human Services to “support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat the coronavirus,” McEnany displayed the Capital One check he had written to the agency as proof. The problem, however, was that Trump’s account and routing number were clearly visible on the bottom edge of the check. Those numbers are some of the most sensitive pieces of personal information available, as they can authenticate bank transactions.

