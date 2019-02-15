CHEAT SHEET
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Has Been Interviewed by Robert Mueller
In a statement to CNN, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed Friday that she was interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office. “The President urged me, like he has everyone in the administration, to fully cooperate with the special counsel,” Sanders wrote in her statement. “I was happy to voluntarily sit down with them.” It is not clear when Sanders spoke with the special counsel or what was discussed. Mueller’s office is investigating potential Russian interference in the 2016 campaign, and has indicted figures like ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Trump confidant/lawyer Michael Cohen. Sanders served as a senior adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign before joining the administration.