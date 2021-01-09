White House Pressured Top Atlanta U.S. Attorney to Resign Because He Wouldn’t Prosecute Fake Election Fraud

Read it at WSJ
The White House pressured the top U.S. Attorney in Atlanta to resign because he did not pursue President Donald Trump’s baseless conspiracy theories of election fraud in court. Byung J. Pak left his post as Atlanta’s top federal prosecutor the day before the Georgia Senate runoffs, citing “unforeseen circumstances,” and the day after audio leaked of Trump pressuring the Georgia Secretary of State to “find” votes for him. A top official at the Justice Department called Pak to say he should resign, The Wall Street Journal reports. State and federal courts have tossed out Trump campaign lawsuits for lack of evidence, and former Attorney General William Barr said that the DOJ found no proof of the allegations of widespread voter fraud Trump made for months.