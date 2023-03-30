White House Rallying to Defend Kamala Harris From Negative Press
‘PROTECTING EACH OTHER’
The White House is fed up after watching Kamala Harris take her most recent editorial clobbering, with administration officials lining up to gush about the vice president in an intentionally aggressive show of support, according to Politico. The recent championing of the vice president comes courtesy of a Reuters story from last week, which suggested Harris has made an “underwhelming” impression with voters and colleagues. A chorus of White House officials promptly responded on Twitter, with chief of staff Jeff Zients, communications director Ben LaBolt, and his deputy Herbie Ziskend all leaping to defend her and smack down the story. Politico noted that this full-court press comes amid a shuffling of players among Biden’s higher-ups, with both LaBolt and Ziskend being comparatively fresh hires. “They are protecting each other and their accomplishments is the way I see it,” Harris adviser Minyon Moore told Politico. A spokesperson for Reuters said the wire stands by its reporting.