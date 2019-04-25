White House Refuses to Let Stephen Miller Testify Before Oversight Committee

President Trump’s senior adviser for policy, Stephen Miller, will not testify before the House Oversight Committee about his role in the administration’s immigration policies, the White House informed the panel’s chairman Wednesday. Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) received a letter from White House counsel Pat Cipollone denying the panel’s request. “We are pleased that the committee is interested in obtaining information regarding border security and much needed improvements to our immigration system,” Cipollone wrote, offering “Cabinet secretaries and other agency leaders” as a concession. Cipollone cited a “long-standing precedent” for the White House to say no to requests for staff to testify on Capitol Hill. Cipollone said Cabinet secretaries and other officials would be “reasonable accommodation.” Cummings requested Miller’s participation last week “because it appears that you are one of the primary moving forces behind some of the most significant—and in my view, troubling—immigration policies coming out of the Trump White House.”