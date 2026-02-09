White House Releases Deranged AI Video During Super Bowl

The White House dropped an AI-generated video in the middle of the Super Bowl featuring a British-sounding narrator touting the Trump administration’s “unapologetically American” style.

The 30-second video opens with a sweeping shot of a football stadium as Air Force One passes overhead, prompting astonished reactions from two digitally rendered fans wearing Patriots and Seahawks gear. “We don’t do subtle,” the narrator says at the outset.

The scene then shifts inside the aircraft, where a voice announces that the plane is “flying over the Gulf of America.” A screeching eagle sound effect follows as the video rapidly transitions to the White House, cutting through a montage of President Donald Trump signing executive orders. “We bet on ourselves and don’t apologize for winning,” the narrator continues.

An AI-generated image of Donald and Melania Trump. White House via X

From there, the video jumps between images of a racetrack, a Trump rally, and fighter jets launching from a Navy aircraft carrier. Vice President JD Vance appears smiling at a podium, delivering remarks before the narrator declares, “We say what we mean and we stand by it.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio then appears briefly on screen, stating, “If you don’t know, now you know.”

The video featured two digitally rendered fans wearing Patriots and Seahawks gear. While House via X

The video closes with the narrator proclaiming, “We are fully, proudly, and unapologetically American,” as an AI-generated scene shows Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watching fireworks erupt over the Washington Monument.

The video was posted shortly before halftime, ahead of a performance by Bad Bunny, who had criticized Trump’s ICE raids during last week’s Grammy Awards, calling for “ICE out.”

Bad Bunny, who was the world’s most-played artist in 2025, according to Spotify, made another more subtle dig at Trump during his Super Bowl performance on Sunday.

JD Vance also made an appearance in the video. White House via X

The 31-year-old made history as the first artist to deliver a Super Bowl halftime performance entirely in Spanish, during what is typically the most-watched television broadcast in the United States. The sole exception came when he briefly switched to English to say, “God bless America,” before naming countries across Central, South, and North America as dancers waved their national flags.

The segment featured a large billboard displaying the message, “The only thing more powerful than hate is love,” and concluded with the performer holding a football emblazoned with the phrase, “Together, We Are America.”

While the performance did not include any explicit criticism of the administration, it nonetheless drew a sharp response from Trump, who criticized the halftime show on his social media platform Truth Social, calling it “absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER!”

Bad Bunny is a vocal critic of ICE and the Trump administration's hardline immigration policies. Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

He went on to describe the performance as “an affront to the Greatness of America,” adding that “nobody understands a word this guy is saying.”

Trump’s comments echoed broader backlash from supporters aligned with the MAGA movement, some of whom said they stopped watching the halftime show in solidarity with the president. Trump had previously criticized the selection of Bad Bunny as “terrible” in an interview with the New York Post last month.