White House Reportedly Plans to Help Drugstores Keep Selling Abortion Pills
WORKAROUNDS
The White House is reportedly working with a number of pharmacies to get around a federal ruling last week that suspended the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of the abortion drug mifepristone. According to Reuters, the Biden administration has discussed providing legal support to chains like Walgreens, CVS, and Rite-Aid along with some of the drug’s manufacturers. Such support could include the Department of Justice backing the companies in any legal actions along with finding legal maneuvers to continue selling the pills. It comes as the DOJ has sought an emergency stay of the Texas order, and as Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra declared Sunday that “everything is on the table” in the wake of the Texas decision.