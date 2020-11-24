White House Reporter Reacts to Trump’s Minute-Long Briefing: ‘Well, That Was Weird as Sh*t’
President Donald Trump, who hasn’t taken questions from the press in three weeks as he continues to baselessly claim the election was “stolen” from him, delivered surprise remarks from the White House on Tuesday. Rather than offer up a long-awaited concession to President-elect Joe Biden amid his administration formally starting the transition process and states certifying the election results, Trump instead gave a brief statement celebrating the Dow Jones hitting the “sacred number” of 30,000.
After speaking for a grand total of 64 seconds, the president quickly fled while the White House press corps bombarded him with questions on whether he’d eventually concede. As Trump exited the briefing room, the gathered reporters described it as “one of the stranger” briefings they’ve ever attended.
“Well, that was weird as shit,” one journalist was overheard, speaking for much of the nation.