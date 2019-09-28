CHEAT SHEET
White House Restricted Records of Putin, Saudi Crown Prince Calls: CNN
In addition to President Trump's call with the Ukrainian president, the White House reportedly limited access to the president's calls with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and Russian President Vladimir Putin. CNN reports that a rough transcript of Trump's call with the Crown Prince was never circulated among officials, which one source described as unusual. The call reportedly contained no sensitive secrets, and happened around the time the Trump administration was dealing with the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi—which happened inside a Saudi consulate in Istanbul. The transcript of at least one of Trump's calls with Putin was also “tightly restricted,” according to sources cited by CNN. It is unclear if records of the calls with Putin and MBS ended up in the same highly secure electronic system where the Ukraine call transcript was stored.
The practice of restricting access to call records reportedly started over a year ago, when transcripts of Trump's calls with the leaders of Australia and Mexico were leaked. While the White House acknowledged earlier Friday that it did store the Ukraine call transcript in a classified system, as was alleged in the whistleblower complaint about the call, it has not publicly commented on limiting access to Putin and MBS call records.