White House Retaliates Against CNN by Cancelling Interview

The White House cancelled an interview with CNN in retaliation for an interaction between President Trump and a network reporter at a press conference in London. CNN had secured an interview with national security adviser John Bolton for Sunday morning, but the White House canceled the interview, network host Jake Tapper said in a tweet on Saturday. “We are told Amb. Bolton remains fully prepared to do the interview but the White House has canceled it,” Tapper wrote. Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders responded, tweeting that a CNN reporter “disrespected” Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May at a press conference Friday. She added that the White House decided to “reprioritize” interviews and not reward CNN's “bad behavior.” During the press conference, Trump refused to take a question from CNN's Jim Acosta. "CNN is fake news,” Trump said as Acosta tried to ask a question. “I don’t take questions from CNN.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Audio Cheat Sheet
Press Play, Get Smarter
SHOP WITH SCOUTED