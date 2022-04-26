White House Sanctions Coordinator Takes Leave of Absence for ‘Family Reasons’
HEADING OUT
The White House’s sanctions coordinator plans to take a leave of absence next month as the U.S. launches its sanctions packages against Russia, The Washington Post reported Tuesday. Daleep Singh will depart the White House next month for an undetermined period of time due to family issues, according to the Post, and the White House is considering a number of officials to fill his slot. Among them is Vice President Kamala Harris’ chief economic adviser Mike Pyle. Singh has been a public face for the administration since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, repeatedly appearing in the White House Briefing Room to discuss the U.S.’ sanctions against Putin and his regime. It was shortly after that a person broke into Singh’s home, though an official told the Post his departure had nothing to do with the incident.