White House Says Hosting Next Year’s Group of 7 Summit at Trump’s Doral Resort Will Be ‘Significantly Cheaper’
The White House defended President Trump’s decision to host next year’s Group of 7 summit at his own Florida resort, saying the location will be “significantly cheaper” than other options. CNN reports that the administration said the event will be run “at cost” by the Trump National property due to the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution. The clause states that the president cannot accept gifts or money from foreign governments. “The summit would be significantly cheaper for taxpayers and our foreign guests,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN. A Democratic aide told CNN that the House of Representatives will be holding a vote next week on a resolution to condemn Trump’s use of his Doral resort to host the G7 summit. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that holding the G7 at Trump's property is “completely out of the question.”