White House Says Treasury Will Move to Put Harriet Tubman on $20 Bill
CASH MONEY
The Treasury Department will move to put abolitionist Harriet Tubman on the $20 bill, reversing the Trump administration’s decision to keep Andrew Jackson on the currency, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced Monday. “We’re exploring ways to speed up that effort,” she said. The Obama administration had announced its plans to put the image of Tubman, who helped guide enslaved Black people to freedom via the Underground Railroad, on the currency in 2016. However, former President Trump—himself a fan of Jackson, hanging a portrait of the president who orchestrated the Trail of Tears in the Oval Office—delayed those plans.“It’s important that our notes, our money ... reflect the history and diversity of our country,” Psaki said.