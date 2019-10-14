CHEAT SHEET
White House Says Trump Hasn’t Seen—but ‘Condemns’—Video That Depicts Him Murdering Media, Opponents
The White House said Monday that President Trump has not yet seen a violent parody video played at a campaign event that portrays his face on a body that is shooting, stabbing, and assaulting members of the media and his critics. But, based on what he’s heard, he “strongly condemns” it. The video came to light Sunday after The New York Times reported it was shown last week at a meeting of Trump supporters at the president’s Doral Miami golf resort. White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said Monday that Trump will view the video “shortly.” It shows an edited massacre scene from the movie Kingsman: The Secret Service with the president’s face superimposed onto the gunman inside what’s called “The Church of Fake News.” Victims of the fake mass shooting include U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, Sen. Bernie Sanders, the late Sen. John McCain, and several news organizations.