White House Shelved CDC Warnings of Second Virus Surge After Reopening, Says Report
The White House shelved a warning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that coronavirus cases will likely resurge after states reopen, according to a document seen by the Associated Press. The 63-page document offers previously unpublished guidance to help officials decide when to shut facilities down again during future outbreaks of COVID-19. The White House has used parts of the CDC guidance, but has reportedly set aside large sections that appear to be very important. For example, the original guidance tells people to avoid all non-essential travel until the very last phase of reopening, when cases are at the lowest levels. But the White House plan only recommends that communities “minimize” travel in the first phase of recovery and that, after 28 consecutive days of decline, non-essential travel can resume. The CDC guidance also acknowledges that COVID-19 cases will likely spike after states reopen, and says that local governments need to continuously monitor their communities to prevent being overwhelmed.