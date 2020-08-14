White House Slams Georgia’s ‘Widespread and Expanding’ COVID-19 Surge
TURN THE TIDE
The White House Coronavirus Task Force warned in a leaked report that Georgia’s current policies have been insufficient at containing the “widespread and expanding community viral spread” of COVID-19 in the state, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The administration “strongly recommends” that Gov. Brian Kemp order a statewide mask mandate for Georgia, though Kemp has been so opposed to such an ordinance that he previously filed—then withdrew—a suit to prevent local jurisdictions from enforcing their own mask orders. Public-health authorities have for months warned that Kemp’s defiance might plunge the state into a deadly and costly crisis. The report, dated Aug. 9, also recommended closing nightclubs, bars, and gyms in the state’s highest risk counties; limiting social gatherings to 10 or fewer people, instead of the current cap at 50; and ramping up testing and contact-tracing statewide.