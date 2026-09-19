White House Staff Blame Media Ban on President Being Left Unsupervised

Blindsided senior White House staffers learned of President Donald Trump’s media ban at the same time as the rest of the country, a new report alleges.

Trump’s directive to ban reporters from CNN, MS NOW, and Politico came while Chief of Staff Susie Wiles was out of town, sources tell Politico, with many in the West Wing unaware of the move until they saw the president’s Friday afternoon announcement on Truth Social.

President Donald Trump’s tirade on Friday announcing a White House ban for reporters at MS NOW, CNN, and Politico. Truth Social/Donald Trump

Trump baselessly accused the trio of news organizations of reporting “LIES” but did not point to a particular article that pushed him over the edge. Sources tell Politico that the president has floated the idea of a media ban previously and decided to act on it while his top adviser was not in the building.

Over a dozen current and former Trump officials tell Politico that they were “puzzled by the development.” The site added that others in the administration reached out unsolicited to say that the 80-year-old Trump’s edict was a “head-scratcher.”

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, 69, was out of town when President Donald Trump abruptly announced his media ban. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Sources tell the outlet that Trump has also mentioned relocating the White House press to the adjacent Eisenhower Executive Office Building, which is part of the White House complex but would deny reporters direct access to the West Wing.

MS Now, CNN, and Politico each sent reporters to the White House on Saturday. White House security revoked their physical badges on arrival and denied them entry. Barred reporters for MS Now and CNN moved off the White House grounds and gave live segments from across the street.

MS NOW’s White House reporter, Akayla Gardner, said her badge flashed red when she showed up to work and scanned it.

“I attempted to scan my badge, which we have to do to be able to get into the White House grounds; it did not work,” Gardner said on the air. “There was a red beeping light, and so the officer asked me to hand over my badge; he said that it was disabled.”

A source close to the White House tells Politico that there have been discussions about expanding the ban to other outlets. Trump suggested Friday that The New York Times and The Washington Post may be future additions.

Despite criticisms from his own MAGA base that he is infringing upon the First Amendment, sources tell Politico that Trump intends for his ban of CNN, MS Now, and Politico reporters to be permanent.