White House Staff Fear for Trump’s Health After Handshake With Man Exposed to Coronavirus, Says Report
President Donald Trump, an admitted germaphobe, is now two degrees away from someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus—and his staff at the White House is reportedly getting more and more worried about the illness. Over the weekend, a photo emerged of the president shaking hands with Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union who led the Conservative Political Action Conference last month. Schlapp has admitted he was in direct contact with an as-yet-unnamed attendee of the four-day conference who tested positive. The Washington Post reports there is growing tension among Trump administration officials who fear the virus could dominate the president’s fourth year in office, and there are increasing fears over Trump’s personal health. The president is in an age bracket that is particularly vulnerable to the effects of COVID-19. His personal doctor, Sean Conley, reportedly now attends some White House meetings on the coronavirus, the White House is being cleaned more regularly, and no campaign rallies were scheduled as of Sunday evening. It’s reportedly the first time this year that there were no rallies on the books.