White House Staffers Will Be First in Line for the COVID-19 Vaccine: NYT
MADDENING
Move over, elderly home residents and non-health care essential workers—White House staffers are getting the COVID-19 vaccine before you, The New York Times reported on Sunday. Despite President Trump’s repeated denial and downplaying of the pandemic, even as the U.S. death toll nears 300,000, senior members of his staff will be among the first to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which first shipped in the U.S. on Sunday. Several White House officials have been sickened with the virus, including first lady Melania Trump, chief of staff Mark Meadows, and press secretary Kayleigh McEnany. President Trump and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani were both briefly hospitalized with the virus. That hasn’t deterred them from planning a host of indoor holiday parties, as first reported by The Washington Post.