White House: Stormy Daniels Is the One Who Has Been Inconsistent

The White House on Monday issued its first official response to porn star Stormy Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview, during which she revealed details about her alleged affair with President Donald Trump. “The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims,” White House spokesman Raj Shah said, referring to Daniels’ initial denials of an affair with Trump. During her 60 Minutes interview, Daniels claimed she was pressured into signing documents denying the affair, and said she was threatened and feared for her safety.