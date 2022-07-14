Jan. 6 Witness Trump Allegedly Tried to Call Is Revealed
The witness whom former President Donald Trump allegedly tried to call following the House Jan. 6 hearing testimony of former Mark Meadows aide Cassidy Hutchinson has been revealed as a member of the White House support staff. Trump’s attempts to contact the witness were revealed by Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) in a statement at the end of Tuesday’s hearing. The identity of the individual was not released, but Cheney said Trump tried to call the individual following the committee’s last hearing on June 28. The witness didn’t answer the call and immediately passed it on to their lawyer, who then “supplied that information to the Department of Justice,” Cheney said. According to CNN, the individual would not normally have come into contact with the former president and “was concerned about the contact.” Sources told CNN “the position of the witness Trump tried to call, but not the person’s name.”