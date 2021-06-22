White House to Admit It Likely Won’t Hit Vaccine Goal by July 4
EVENTUALLY
The White House is coming clean: The U.S. likely won’t reach its goal of 70 percent of adults getting a COVID-19 vaccine by July 4. Instead, it will have met that goal for certain age groups—those above 27—but it will take a few more weeks for those above 18 to meet the target. The admission is slated to be announced Tuesday by Jeffrey Zients, the head of the White House’s COVID-19 team, according to NBC News. Zients plans to attribute the failure to young people’s belief that a vaccine may not be needed for them. “The reality is, many younger Americans have felt like Covid-19 is not something that impacts them and have been less eager to get the shot,” he plans to say. Another one of President Joe Biden’s goals, getting 160 million Americans fully vaccinated, will be achieved no later than mid-July, Zients will claim.