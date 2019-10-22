CHEAT SHEET
White House to Cancel Subscriptions to New York Times, Washington Post
The White House will be canceling its subscriptions to The New York Times and The Washington Post, press secretary Stephanie Grisham told Politico on Tuesday. President Trump floated the idea during a Monday night appearance on Hannity, calling the Times a “fake newspaper,” and saying “we don’t even want it in the White House anymore.” “We’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post,” Trump said.
Despite routinely attacking the venerated newspapers with the highest standards in journalism, Trump appears to keep close tabs on their coverage of his administration. Earlier on the same day of the cancellations, Trump shared a Times poll mentioned on Fox & Friends that shows “53 percent to 43 percent” of people in six swing states are opposed to his removal from office after an impeachment.