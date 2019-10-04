CHEAT SHEET
NOT PLAYING BALL
White House to Issue Formal Objection to Impeachment Probe: Report
The White House is expected to issue a formal objection to the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, AP reports. The objection—which will reportedly come in the form of a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi—could be delivered Friday and will state that the White House will not cooperate with the probe. The letter will reportedly say that the Democrats should have a vote of the House before launching a probe, as was done for the investigations into Presidents Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton. Pelosi has previously argued a vote isn’t needed, writing: “There is no requirement under the Constitution, under House Rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry.” Rudy Giuliani, the president’s personal attorney, confirmed to AP that the letter to Pelosi would soon be sent.