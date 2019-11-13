WATCHING PAINT DRY
White House to Livestream Construction of the Border Wall, Says Report
Jared Kushner’s late entry to the streaming wars doesn’t sound like it will keep Netflix executives up at night. Kushner and other Trump administration officials are reportedly planning to set up webcams to livestream construction of President Trump’s border wall with Mexico. “There will be a wall cam, and it’ll launch early next year,” a senior White House official told The Washington Post. The move is reportedly aimed at convincing Trump supporters that the president has made good on his promise to build the wall ahead of next year’s election. It will go against objections from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials, who reportedly fear it will make their techniques visible to competitors. They reportedly also have concerns the cameras will show crews violating Mexican sovereignty because they occasionally are forced to go south of the border to maneuver their vehicles in the desert. “It’s understood that Kushner is so aggressive because the president has been asking him about it all the time,” a White House official told the newspaper.