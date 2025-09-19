White House Weighs Etching Corporations’ Names Into New Trump Ballroom

Corporations donating millions to President Donald Trump’s new ballroom project at the White House may be rewarded by having their name etched into the historic building, a report alleged Friday.

Sources told CBS News that donors so far include Google, R.J. Reynolds, Booz Allen Hamilton, Palantir and NextEra Energy. Lockheed Martin, the aerospace and defense company, contributed $10 million to the project.

A White House official told the Daily Beast that it has already received nearly $200 million in pledges for the project, but declined to comment on which companies cut checks—or how those who did will be rewarded.

What the so-called “State Ballroom” will look like once complete, according to a mock-up provided by the White House. The White House/McCrery Architects PLLC

CBS reported that the idea to etch names into the White House is not yet set in stone. Another possibility being weighed would be “listing donor names on a website.”

Three sources told the network that Trump has personally lobbied businesses for donations. It is unclear how many donations came about from that lobbying.

The donations are not limited to just companies. CBS News reports that Blackstone Group CEO Stephen Schwarzman has personally pledged money to the project.

What the new ballroom will look like from the east once completed. The White House/McCrery Architects PLLC

Those who donate can do so in a lump sum or as part of a payment plan, says a donation form obtained by CBS. Those who opt to pay over time can do so in three payments, with the final one reportedly due by the end of 2027.

Reportedly leading the fundraising push for Trump is Meredith O’Rourke, along with the Trust for the National Mall, an organization that supports the National Park Service.

CBS News reports that the trust’s nonprofit status means donations to the ballroom project come with a federal tax write-off.

Construction on the ballroom began this month. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Construction on the project began earlier this month on the South Lawn of the White House. The Trump administration has said that the 90,000-square-foot annex would be paid for by private donors and by Trump, who promised not to accept foreign cash.

“I’m paying for it,” Trump said. “I’m paying for it.”