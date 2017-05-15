White House Won’t Deny Existence of Comey Tapes

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer refused to comment on the existence of taped conversations between President Donald Trump and former FBI director James Comey. During a Monday press briefing, Spicer repeatedly stated that Trump had “nothing further” to say about alleged taped recordings, which Trump first referenced in a Friday tweet. “James Comey better hope that there are no ‘tapes’ of our conversations before he starts leaking to the press!” Trump tweeted less than three days after Comey’s firing, sparking bipartisan calls for Trump to release the tapes, if they exist. During the Monday press conference, Spicer neither confirmed nor denied whether the tapes existed. Asked if Trump would cooperate with legislators’ request to turn over the tapes, Spicer stated that “I made it clear what the president’s position is on that issue.”
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- 4
- 5
- 7
- 8
- 9
- 10