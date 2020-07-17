CHEAT SHEET
    White House Won’t Let CDC Testify in Congressional Hearing on Schools Reopening

    MUZZLED

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Erin Banco

    National Security Reporter

    Al Drago - Pool/Getty Images

    The White House has blocked CDC officials from testifying in a House Education and Labor Committee hearing scheduled next week on reopening schools, a senior CDC official confirmed to The Daily Beast. The committee’s chair, Rep. Bobby Scott (D-VA), had invited CDC Director Robert Redfield last week to testify on July 23 to discuss “the immediate needs of K-12 public schools to safely reopening.” But, at the direction of the White House, Redfield won’t attend.

    In a statement to Politico, Scott called the move “alarming” and said it came at a time “when [the CDC’s] expertise and guidance is so critical to the health and safety of students, parents, and educators.” He said the White House had done a disservice “to the many communities across the country facing difficult decisions about reopening schools this fall” and had prioritized politics over science.

    Read it at Committee on Education and Labor