White House Won’t Participate in Impeachment Hearings
The White House won’t be participating in impeachment inquiry hearings slated for next week, The Wall Street Journal reports. In a letter, White House counsel Pat Cipollone told House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) the inquiry itself is “completely baseless” and violates “fundamental fairness.” “House Democrats have wasted enough of America's time with this charade,” Cipollone wrote. “You should end this inquiry now and not waste even more time with additional hearings.” While Cipollone never explicitly said the White House would not be participating, the Journal reports the letter’s tone was enough of an indication. One official also told the newspaper the West Wing sees no reason to participate because the process is “unfair.” “We haven’t been given any fair opportunity to participate,” they claimed.