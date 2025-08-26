White House’s Flag Burning Post Slapped With Community Note

Social media users have accused President Donald Trump of pushing fake news after he said his Monday executive order would mandate a year in prison for those found guilty of flag burning.

While Trump did sign an executive order on Monday calling for the prosecution of individuals who burn or otherwise desecrate the U.S. flag, the order itself did not specifically mandate a one-year jail sentence.

X users flagged official government posts about Trump's Monday executive order as misleading and contextualized them with information on the existing protections around flag burning and desecration. The White House/X

Actions have consequences.



Burn the American flag, disrespect our nation, incite violence: ONE YEAR IN JAIL. No excuses. pic.twitter.com/mEBgJL6CNn — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 25, 2025

Readers quickly slapped accounts that spread this disinformation—including X accounts representing the White House, Karoline Leavitt, and the GOP—with community notes to add context.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸



“If you burn an American flag, you get 1 year in jail.”pic.twitter.com/nozHg7hrmY — GOP (@GOP) August 25, 2025

The community notes stated that the executive order could be overruled by a standing 1989 Supreme Court decision, Texas v. Johnson, which protects flag burning as a mode of free speech protected by the First Amendment.

🚨 TODAY AT THE WHITE HOUSE: President Trump to crack down on flag burning, desecration with executive orderhttps://t.co/FJ4jznYEJi — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) August 25, 2025

The misleading claims may have begun with Trump’s proclamation, as he was signing the order, that “the penalty is going to be, if you burn a flag, you get one year in jail.”

“What it does is incite to riot. I hope they used that language, did they?” Trump asked, seeming not to have read the one-page-long order he was signing.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment.