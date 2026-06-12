White House’s New Epstein Scapegoat Is Revealed

JD Vance has been “thrown in front of the bus” in bombshell leaks about the White House’s emergency meetings over its Epstein docs crisis, Donald Trump’s longtime biographer alleges.

A bombshell report in The New York Times revealed the extraordinary lengths White House figures went to in order to protect Trump from the Epstein files fallout, including convening meetings in the Situation Room to quell outrage that had spilled into the ranks of MAGA.

Vance, who presided over those meetings last summer, emerged as a central figure in the exposé, which portrayed him as being panicked and wanting to rip the Band-Aid off by releasing the DOJ’s millions of files even if it damaged Trump, a former friend of the pedophile.

The “message” that the report effectively sends “back to Donald Trump” is that “JD Vance was not on Donald Trump’s side here,” Michael Wolff said, noting that “this is all an audience-of-one thing.” Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“More interesting, probably than what it says about Epstein, is JD Vance, who is really dumped ... thrown in front of the bus here,” Michael Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast.

He continued, “I mean, he looks like a dope. He’s described as panicking. Every adjective connected to him makes him seem like ... he is, A, ... not on the president’s side, and B, that he has no idea what he’s doing.”

Trump’s inner circle clashed over how to navigate the fallout of intense scrutiny of the president’s relationship with Epstein. Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

In the Times report, which is an excerpt from Maggie Haberman and Jonathan Swan’s upcoming book, Regime Change: Inside the Imperial Presidency of Donald Trump, the reporters write, “The vice president appeared panicked to others in the room about the way the subject of Epstein was already dividing the MAGA coalition.”

The report notes that Vance, 41, pushed to release even “the unsubstantiated allegations and anecdotes about Trump,” believing it would “demonstrate good faith and take the oxygen out of the conspiracy theories.”

However, the Times writes that “his arguments fell on skeptical ears.”

During one Situation Room meeting in August, for instance, Vance and others—but not the president himself—debated a discredited accusation that the president is fixated on women’s nipples that appeared in a planned searchable Justice Department database of Epstein files, according to the Times.

Vance argued for releasing the material, telling the group that Trump would be OK with doing so.

“I think we should put it out,” he said. “It would cause people to say we’re going further than we need to.”

But Trump’s chief of staff, Susie Wiles, shot back that the president would not be fine with it, ending the debate.

In the middle of one of the emergency meetings, The Wall Street Journal published its explosive exposé on the lewd birthday letter sent to Epstein, leading the president’s inner circle to pore over printed copies of the article, since cell phones are forbidden in the Situation Room. Oversight Democrats

Coles said she thought the report suggested that Vance “understood the enormity of the Epstein files,” and that he was “trying to get the Epstein files out there to pretend that the government was transparent.”

But Wolff responded that the White House insiders who spoke to the Times sought to show that Vance, 41, was out of step with Trump.

The “message” that the report effectively sends “back to Donald Trump” is that “JD Vance was not on Donald Trump’s side here,” Wolff said. He noted that “this is all an audience-of-one thing.”

He continued, “And remember, Donald Trump’s side is very clearly, ‘There is nothing here ... Why is anyone talking about Epstein? I don’t want to hear it. If you’re talking about it, you’re my enemy, not my friend.’”

“So the White House is throwing JD Vance over the side,” Wolff added. “That’s what’s going on here.”

Reached for comment, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung sent the Daily Beast a recycled statement: “Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Vance’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.