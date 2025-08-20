White House’s New TikTok Push Epically Backfires

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Unfortunately, summer is coming to an end. Many of us are soaking up the last bits of the season and returning from vacation before fall officially begins, but that doesn’t mean you need to abandon the feeling of being 1000 miles away in paradise. Scent is one of the strongest senses tied to memory, and Hotel Collection’s luxury home fragrances are designed to bring back the relaxation we feel during vacations at home. Right now, Hotel Collection is offering an exclusive annual membership program called First Class to help quell the end-of-summer (and post-vacation) blues. The membership includes 50 percent off all of its home fragrance products to bring the hotel lifestyle home.

If you’re new to Hotel Collection, the brand’s coveted Studio Pro Scent Diffuser is a great place to start. The diffuser uses an advanced cold-air diffusion technology to fill your home with scents inspired by your favorite five-star hotels—without using heat or water. Our favorite? “My Way,” inspired by the 1 Hotel in Miami Beach. This fragrance has notes of Tuscan leather, sandalwood, and iris, which give a chic South Beach vibe to any space. Not into diffusers? Opt for the Classic My Way Candle to give any room a spa-like quality.

There’s no better way to usher in fall than by turning your home into a luxury five-star suite.