White House’s New TikTok Push Epically Backfires
Less than 24 hours after the White House launched a TikTok page, its videos have been inundated with comments about the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The new account, which uses the handle @whitehouse and has posted seven videos since launching on Tuesday night, represents the president’s return to mainstream social media (the president’s Truth Social app has about 6 million monthly users, compared to TikTok’s 1.8 billion). The first video that the account posted on Tuesday was a compilation of Trump saying, “I am your voice.” The top comment on the post is an AI-generated image of President Trump and Epstein dressed as women that has received more than 17,000 likes. On Wednesday morning, the White House posted a video with the caption “They don’t know it yet, but Trump is making America better for them, their kids, and their grandkids...” The top comment on the post, which received 19,000 likes, reads, ”Why won’t you release the files?” Harry Sisson, a Democratic influencer who has 1.9 million followers on the platform, read out some of the negative comments in his own TikTok video and said, “They’ve gotten a pretty terrible reaction and everybody in the comments is just making fun of them.”