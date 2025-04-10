‘White Lotus’ Actor Wanted to ‘Take a Bullet’ for Co-Star

With Easter right around the corner, the price of eggs continues to soar, reaching a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the price of a dozen eggs jumped from $4.95 in January to $5.90 in February before reaching its peak in March. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month that there was a “47 percent decrease overall” in egg prices since Jan. 24. “I think the American people do have great reason to be optimistic about this economy,” she said. Although wholesale egg prices did see a decrease in March, consumer prices have not followed suit, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means consumers will not be getting lower egg prices in time for Easter on April 20. Economists blamed the initial spike on an outbreak of bird flu, with more than 30 million chickens put down because of the epidemic. The administration also said last month that it was importing eggs from abroad for the “short term” to help bring prices down. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that when a “full egg-laying industry” is up and running again, the U.S. can get back to their internal system and move “those eggs out onto the shelf.” Last month, President Donald Trump said, “When I took it over, eggs were through the roof, and now eggs are down.”
