‘White Lotus’ Actor Wanted to ‘Take a Bullet’ for Co-Star

1
Trump Said He Lowered Egg Prices—They Just Hit a Record High
EGGSPENSIVE TIMES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 12:35PM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 12:18PM EDT 
There is a decline in the egg supply driving prices to record highs, retailers enforcing limits on the number of egg cartons each customer can buy.
There is a decline in the egg supply driving prices to record highs, retailers enforcing limits on the number of egg cartons each customer can buy. Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

With Easter right around the corner, the price of eggs continues to soar, reaching a record high of $6.23 per dozen in March. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the price of a dozen eggs jumped from $4.95 in January to $5.90 in February before reaching its peak in March. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said last month that there was a “47 percent decrease overall” in egg prices since Jan. 24. “I think the American people do have great reason to be optimistic about this economy,” she said. Although wholesale egg prices did see a decrease in March, consumer prices have not followed suit, according to the Department of Agriculture. This means consumers will not be getting lower egg prices in time for Easter on April 20. Economists blamed the initial spike on an outbreak of bird flu, with more than 30 million chickens put down because of the epidemic. The administration also said last month that it was importing eggs from abroad for the “short term” to help bring prices down. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said that when a “full egg-laying industry” is up and running again, the U.S. can get back to their internal system and move “those eggs out onto the shelf.” Last month, President Donald Trump said, “When I took it over, eggs were through the roof, and now eggs are down.”

2
John Mellencamp Prepares Daughter’s Grave as She Battles Cancer
REALITY CHECK
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.10.25 10:57AM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 10:46AM EDT 
John Mellencamp
John Mellencamp Bravo/Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Singer John Mellencamp is bracing for the worst as his 43-year-old daughter battles stage 4 cancer, which has spread to her brain and her lungs. The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star said that her 73-year-old dad called her “11 times in a row” to discuss her burial and make sure she’ll be in the “group family mausoleum,” she revealed in Tuesday’s episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast. She responded to his incessant calls by saying “let me live a little” but later asked her dad if there would eventually be space in the Indiana mausoleum for her three children, Slate, 12, Cruz, 10, and Dove, 5. He said that everyone would be buried in or around the tomb and she agreed to visit her grave before the cancer progresses further. She joked she wanted “hot girls never die” engraved on her tombstone. But even as she writes her will, Teddi’s battle is not over. She told US Weekly last week that it is the “hardest thing” she’s ever faced but “I’m fighting for my life” and “for my family’s life and all the people I love.”

5
Trump Signs Executive Order to ‘Make America’s Showers Great Again’
SHOWER POWER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 04.10.25 6:25AM EDT 
Published 04.10.25 6:09AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 09: U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order as (L-R) U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and Interior Secretary Doug Burgum look on in the Oval Office of the White House on April 09, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump signed several executive orders including directing the “repeal of unlawful regulations” and reducing “anti-competitive regulatory barriers.” Earlier today, Trump announced a 90-day pause on the full effect of his new tariffs for dozens of countries with the exception of China. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has declared victory in his “shower wars” with the Democrats, signing an executive order to lift restrictions on water pressure so he could “take care of my beautiful hair.” The order, which redefines the term “showerhead,” ends an Obama/Biden-era environmental regulation on water pressure and the White House says it will “make America’s showers great again.” The previous ruling, which ensured that showers and taps should not pour more than 2.5 gallons per minute, was repealed by Trump during his first term after he complained about not being able to wash his hands properly, but was later reinstated by President Joe Biden. But as from today, “No longer will showerheads be weak and worthless,” says the White House. “By restoring shower freedom, President Trump is following through on his commitment to dismantle unnecessary regulations and put Americans first.” As he signed the order in the Oval Office, Trump told onlookers “I like to take a nice shower to take care of my beautiful hair. You have to stand under the shower for 15 minutes until it gets wet. It comes out, drip, drip, drip. It’s ridiculous.”

6
Prada Scoops Up Versace to Create Italian Luxury Powerhouse
MOLTO BENE!
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.10.25 11:35AM EDT 
MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 22: Gigi Hadid and models walk the runway at the Versace fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)
Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Two of the biggest names in Italian fashion, Prada and Versace, will merge, the companies announced Thursday. Prada shelled out $1.375 billion to acquire its smaller rival—which has been operating at a loss in the last few quarters—from Capri Holdings. “Versace has huge potential. The journey will be long and will require disciplined execution and patience,” said Andrea Guerra, the CEO of Prada. The company’s chairman, Patrizio Bertelli, added that the acquisition gives Versace “a strong platform” to build on. Capri Holdings, which also owns Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, had been negotiating the terms of the deal with the Prada family for over a month. The merger strengthens the Italian corner in a luxury market dominated by French companies like Louis Vuitton’s owner, LVMH. The Financial Times reported earlier this week that the effect of President Donald Trump’s global trade war allowed Prada to negotiate a discount of more than $200 million on the sale. Vuitton’s

7
NFL Star’s Wife Files for Divorce After Domestic Dispute
SPLIT
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 04.09.25 8:08PM EDT 
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 07: Tyreek Hill and guest arrives at EA Sports presents The Madden Bowl at Orpheum Theater on February 07, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)
Tyreek Hill and wife Keeta Hill. Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill’s wife has filed for divorce a day after police were called to their high-rise condo in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida. Police arrived to the condo on Monday and spoke with Hill, his wife, Keeta, and her mother, Alesia Vaccaro. According to a police report obtained by Local 10, Vaccaro claimed Hill was behaving “very aggressive and impulsive,” and she said feared for her daughter’s safety. Hill can be seen pacing on their 35th-floor balcony while holding his 5-month daughter, quickly looking over the edge, according to video published by Lolcal 10. Keeta told police that she had been arguing more frequently with Hill and he “becomes angry and throws objects around” whenever she gives her opinion on something. Police said Hill left the residence while officers were present and no arrests were made. TMZ reported that Keeta filed for divorce a day after the incident. In a statement, the Miami Dolphins said that they have been in contact with Hill and have “no further comment on the matter.” However, this isn’t Hill’s first brush with the law. In 2015 Hill pleaded guilty for assaulting and strangling his pregnant girlfriend at the time, reported The Athletic. In 2019, Hill was investigated for child abuse. He denied the claims and the investigation was “no longer active” in June that same year. He was also investigated in 2023 for allegedly assaulting someone at a boating dock. Hill reached a settlement in the case but did not face charges.

8
DOGE’s Government Data Access Probed in New Audit
🔍🔍🔍
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.09.25 10:08PM EDT 
Published 04.09.25 6:32PM EDT 
White House Senior Advisor, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during a Town Hall event at KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
White House Senior Advisor, Tesla, and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks during a Town Hall event at KI Convention Center on March 30, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Washington Post/The Washington Post via Getty Im

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is being audited by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), according to Wired. Sources and records reviewed by the outlet revealed that the GAO–a non-partisan and independent agency that works for Congress–has been undergoing a probe since March on Musk’s department. GAO spokesperson Sarah Kaczmarek told Wired that the “GAO has received requests to review actions taken by DOGE across multiple agencies.” The audit is centered around DOGE’s access to—and potential misuse of—sensitive government data. Records also show that the GAO has been working alongside the Department of Labor (DOL) during the investigation. A Congressional aide told Wired that congressional leaders requested for the GAO, also dubbed the “congressional watchdog,” to investigate DOGE after “alarming” media reports came out about DOGE invading federal systems. “The reports of untrained people rummaging around databases changing code, scraping data—who knows what they’re doing?—were pretty alarming,” the aide said. According to letters and reports obtained by Wired, Democrats have been pushing for a review of DOGE’s actions within multiple government agencies, in particular the Social Security Administration and Treasury Department. By the end of spring, the GAO review should be complete, with congressional sources adding that a public report of the findings will be released.

9
‘White Lotus’ Siblings: ‘We’re Screwed’ After Being on Show
RATLIFFS 4 LIFE
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 04.09.25 3:19PM EDT 
Sarah Catherine Hook, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sam Nivola
Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The actors behind The White Lotus’ Ratliff siblings are looking to the future after their turns on the massively successful third season of the HBO drama, and there are a few things that are changed forever. Speaking to the LA Times for a profile about what they expect post-Lotus, Sarah Catherine Hook, Sam Nivola, and Patrick Schwarzenegger said they had a great experience on the show and formed lifelong friendships—but they’d still classify the future of their acting careers as “screwed.” The young actors joked that their roles on the hit series may be as good as it gets career-wise. “What’s better than The White Lotus?” Hook told the publication. “People keep telling me, ‘Oh, so many opportunities to come.’ I’m like, ‘Nah, dog. This was the opportunity.” There’s a bright side, however. “The three of us, we are siblings for life now,” Hook also said. “We couldn’t get rid of each other even if we tried.”

10
White House Refuses to Provide List of 75 Countries Who Want to Cut a Tariff Deal
LIPS ARE ZIPPED
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Published 04.09.25 11:16PM EDT 
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025.
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, as he signs executive orders and proclamations in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., April 9, 2025. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

President Donald Trump and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent have been boasting that 75 countries contacted the Trump administration hoping to cut a trade deal—but the White House is keeping its lips zipped on which countries have reached out. “It has brought more than 75 countries forward to negotiate–it took great courage, great courage for him (Trump) to stay the course until this moment—and what we have ended up with here, as I told everyone a week ago in this very spot, ‘do not retaliate and you will be rewarded,‘" Bessent said outside the White House on Wednesday as the world learned of Trump’s shocking U-turn. But, according to NBC News, after multiple requests for information on which countries had made contact, the White House said it will not release more details. The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House for comment. Trump said Wednesday on Truth Social that he would pause tariffs on “more than 75 countries” for 90 days. He later claimed the number was, in fact, “many more than 75″ who want to negotiate a trade deal. “We don’t want to hurt countries that don’t need to be hurt,” Trump said in the Oval Office.

